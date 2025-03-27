Motorcycle crash on Bloomfield Bridge sends 1 person to hospital

PITTSBURGH — One person was injured in a motorcycle crash on the Bloomfield Bridge in Polish Hill Thursday morning.
The crash happened near the Bigelow Boulevard side of the bridge on the inbound side around 6:34 a.m.
The bridge is currently shut down in both directions as police investigate the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
