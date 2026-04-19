Motorcycle riders pray for safe riding season during ‘Blessing of the Bikes’ in Murrysville

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Motorcycle riders from around the area gathered in Murrysville on Sunday.

The “Blessing of the Bikes” service at Murrysville Alliance Church was a time for riders to come together and pray for a safe riding season.

Organizers said it’s all about the camaraderie riders share within their community.

“So it’s beautiful, yes. The bikes are awesome,” Rita Yoder said. “It’s good to be out here for the Blessing of the Bikes, and hopefully, everyone stays safe this year.”

Next year’s blessing will be the event’s 30th anniversary, organizers said.

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