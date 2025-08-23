Motorcyclist dead after hitting telephone pole in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man is dead after hitting a pole while riding a motorcycle in Clairton Friday night.

According to Allegheny County Police, around 9:50 p.m. there was a reported motorcycle crash in the 500 block of State Street.

First responders got to the scene and learned that a motorcycle hit a telephone pole.

The victim, who was riding alone, was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

