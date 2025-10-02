Motorcyclist killed in crash in Beaver County

NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Beaver County late Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:59 p.m. in the 300 block of Crows Run Road in New Sewickley Township.

Jared Schmidt, 43, of Seven Fields, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving was hit by another vehicle.

Schmidt was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Police said in a release that their preliminary investigation shows that Schmidt was driving eastbound while the other driver was driving westbound. The vehicles collided in the eastbound lane.

Crows Run Road between State Route 65 and Freedom Crider Road was closed for around 5 hours.

It’s unknown right now if any charges will be filed in the crash.

The New Sewickley Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police Collision, Analysis and Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate the crash.

