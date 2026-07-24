Motorcyclist killed, driver of SUV injured in crash in Fayette County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Fayette County late Thursday night.

The crash happened on Grindstone Road in Jefferson Township at around 10:45 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police said the driver of the motorcycle was killed.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

No other information was immediately available.

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