Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh; witness led away in handcuffs

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was shot in the back and killed at an apartment in Bedford Dwellings early Friday.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:11 a.m. at the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 3:40 a.m.

Detectives clustered around multiple locations at the scene, including a courtyard between several buildings and inside one of the buildings.

They did not release the victim’s identity or share if they had any suspects. They also didn’t explain why they led a woman who they described as a witness away from the complex in handcuffs.

Detectives said their investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it continues.

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