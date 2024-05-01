Mountain Valley Pipeline hopes for May 31 commissioning as costs rise

PITTSBURGH — After nearly a decade of construction and court battles that went to the halls of Congress and the Supreme Court, the Mountain Valley Pipeline is just about ready to be finished.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. (NYSE: ETRN), the Canonsburg-based company that built and will operate the 303-mile pipeline through West Virginia and Virginia, said Tuesday that it hoped to get approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to commission Mountain Valley Pipeline by May 31. That would put it into operation to carry Marcellus and Utica shale gas from Pennsylvania and West Virginia on June 1.

Equitrans also disclosed in its first-quarter earnings report that the costs of the pipeline have gone up further to $7.85 billion from October 2023′s estimate of $7.2 billion. That’s far ahead of the $3.5 billion that had been projected as early as 2018, before the company ran into legal hurdles that had to be overcome in the U.S. Supreme Court and a law passed by the U.S. Congress that specifically authorized MVP’s completion.

