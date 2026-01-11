Much colder Sunday with scattered snow

PITTSBURGH — Snow showers will move through the area this morning, which could include some snow squalls after 8 a.m. Watch for brief bursts of snow that could leave a quick coating of up to a half inch and limit visibility.

More snow showers are expected later this afternoon as temperatures hold steady in the low 30s and wind chills dip near 20 degrees. It will be noticeably colder tonight with most neighborhoods dipping well into the 20s under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday will be a little warmer but still breezy with highs in the upper 30s. The Steelers game should go off without a hitch; light winds and seasonable temperatures expected throughout the night.

After a brief warm-up on Tuesday and Wednesday, a more consistent chill arrives for the end of the week. At the same time, an area of low pressure will develop and spin to our east on Thursday, possibly leading to a period of steady snow for parts of the region.

The winter-like feel will hang on as highs stay at or below freezing next weekend and beyond.

