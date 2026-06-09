Muggy air comes with daily risks of showers and storms

PITTSBURGH — Muggy air will make it feel more like the tropics this week and could set the stage for downpours and damaging winds.

Scattered showers or storms will be possible each day, but the exact timing and location of when and where storms form will be difficult to forecast.

Right now, Thursday afternoon and evening and Friday may have the best ingredients for severe weather, but check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast often for updates and timing.

The heat will also be part of the story Thursday, with high temperatures soaring near 90, pushing the heat index as high as the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity.

Sunshine, drier and more comfortable air settled in Saturday behind the front. We may see another front drop south on Sunday, which would bring a few more storms before a nice cool down going into next week.

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