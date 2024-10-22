Multi-vehicle crash delays traffic on Route 28

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash on Route 28 has traffic backed up.

PennDOT’s traffic cameras show the crash on Route 28 northbound at Exit 7 (Delafield Avenue).

PennDOT said there is a lane restriction in the area of the crash.

Allegheny County dispatchers said no one was taken to the hospital from the crash.

The crash happened at around 7:40 a.m. It is expected to clear at 8:45 a.m., PennDOT said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

