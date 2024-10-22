Local

Multi-vehicle crash delays traffic on Route 28

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Multi-vehicle crash delays traffic on Route 28 Multi-vehicle crash delays traffic on Route 28 (PennDOT)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash on Route 28 has traffic backed up.

PennDOT’s traffic cameras show the crash on Route 28 northbound at Exit 7 (Delafield Avenue).

PennDOT said there is a lane restriction in the area of the crash.

Allegheny County dispatchers said no one was taken to the hospital from the crash.

The crash happened at around 7:40 a.m. It is expected to clear at 8:45 a.m., PennDOT said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dies after stabbing on Montour Trail, police looking for owner of bicycle found near scene
  • Exclusive: Former President Trump talks 1-on-1 with Channel 11 at Steelers game
  • Man accused of stalking girl, 13, in Hempfield Township neighborhood
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting survivors share their stories at annual Eradicate Hate Summit
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read