Multi-vehicle crash in Edgewood temporarily closes portion of westbound I-376

EDGEWOOD, Pa. — A crash temporarily closed a portion of Parkway East on Sunday night.

PennDOT reported a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 376 between 1 mile west of Exit 78B: PA 8 North - Wilkinsburg and Exit 77: Edgewood/Swissvale. All lanes were closed.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says the crash was reported at 9:11 p.m.

Dispatchers say no injuries were reported.

All lanes had reopened by around 10 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group