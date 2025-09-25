At least 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash in West View

WEST VIEW, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in West View.

Police, fire and EMS crews are in the area of Highland Avenue and Cornell Avenue.

One vehicle is overturned, and it appears a was hit and sheared in half.

Allegheny County Police confirmed to Channel 11 that the crash is fatal.

Nearly 1,000 people are without power in the area, according to Duquesne Light’s website.

This is a breaking story, and we have a crew on the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

