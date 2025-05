ETNA, Pa. — All inbound lanes of Route 28 in Etna were shut down because of a crash Thursday morning.

The crash involving multiple vehicles happened near the Route 8 Butler exit around 10:15 p.m.

Right now, it’s unknown if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

