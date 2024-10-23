Multimillion-dollar renovation planned for AMC movie theater in the Waterfront

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — The AMC movie theater in West Homestead has agreed to a long-term lease extension with the Waterfront Shopping Center, which includes a multimillion-dollar renovation.

The renovation, planned for 2025, will include new seating, a downstairs AMC MacGuffins bar and improvements to the common areas such as new carpeting and paint.

Outside the theater, the parking areas will be opened up for new development, which could include apartments, hotels, and restaurants.

“AMC Waterfront 22 has been a destination for families across our region for nearly 25 years,” said Emily Wittmer, marketing director and assistant general manager at The Waterfront. “We are overjoyed a new generation will get to enjoy making movie memories alongside the other shopping and dining experiences they get to enjoy while visiting our property. We are grateful to AMC and believe this underscores The Waterfront’s ongoing commitment to making this the premier retail destination in the area.”

The theater has been a staple of the Waterfront since May of 2000.

