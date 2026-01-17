Multiple Allegheny County communities report salt shortages as winter weather continues

WHITEHALL, Pa. — A delay in shipments from one salt supplier has created a salt shortage among many boroughs in the South Hills.

Scott Township, Castle Shannon, Whitehall, Carnegie and Heidelberg all reported shortages of salt or outstanding salt orders.

In a statement to Channel 11, the supplier Compass Minerals said,

“With the significant impact of winter weather compared to recent seasons, the entire road salt supply chain continues to experience high demand for deicing salt. At Compass Minerals, we are actively working to fulfill all current orders, prioritizing shipments for our municipal clients.”

Carnegie Borough Manager Steve Beuter says the Borough

“As of right now, we just received a shipment in this morning, which will help us out for any weather throughout the next few days, but we still are somewhat short and we’re doing our best to conserve,” said Beuter.

Beuter says the borough will ensure roads are safe and ready for winter weather.

Some South Hills neighbors say they are already disappointed in the salt treatment of their roads, and hope this delay in shipments won’t make things worse.

Compass Minerals went on to say the company appreciates ‘everyone’s patience and understanding during this high-demand period. We remain committed to serving all our valued customers.’

