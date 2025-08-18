Multiple Chicken Salad Chick locations planned for the South Hills

Fast casual healthy eating chain Chicken Salad Chick is coming to the South Hills.

The primarily southern chain first started in Alabama in the early 2000s and has expanded to over 280 franchise locations in over 20 different states. Its menu features salads and sandwiches and made-from-scratch chicken. The expansion to Pittsburgh is backed by Jacob and Sabrina Longley, the latter of whom was a general manager of a location in Florida.

“I opened the Pensacola location and I also helped the same franchisees open in Panama City in Florida so I’ve been through a restaurant grand opening before,” Sabrina Longley said. “This is kind of like my bread and butter.”

At the time, Jacob had been a pilot in the Marine Corps, stationed in Pensacola for flight training. He said the two received support from the owners of the Florida location on franchising.

