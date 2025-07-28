Multiple companies battle house fire in Waynesburg

WAYNESBURG, Pa. — Multiple companies battled a house fire in Waynesburg Monday.

Greene County 911 officials say the fire at Greene and Morris streets was first reported just after 1 p.m.

Five companies were called to the scene, officials say.

Channel 11 crews on scene saw extensive damage to the home.

There was no word on whether the house was occupied at the time.

