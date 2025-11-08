Multiple dryers catch fire at laundromat in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Multiple dryers caught fire at a laundromat in Penn Hills on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the 2700 block of Robinson Boulevard just before 2 p.m., according to the Penn Hills Volunteer Fire Company.

Firefighters arrived to see smoke and began working to put out the dryers that were on fire.

Crews brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported, officials say.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire’s cause.

