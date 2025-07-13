Local

Multiple people hospitalized after crash involving motorcycle in Pittsburgh’s Strip District

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — Multiple people were injured in a crash in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 2600 block of Smallman Street at 10:38 p.m. on Saturday.

Three people were taken to a hospital from the scene.

A motorcycle was lying on its side at the scene.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.              

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

