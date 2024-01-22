Multiple people injured after crash involving ambulance in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Multiple people were injured after a crash involving an ambulance in McKeesport.
Allegheny County Dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to the intersection of Stewart Street and Soles Street at around 7:27 p.m. on Saturday.
A car had been loaded onto a flatbed tow truck in this location. It had sustained heavy damage to its front.
At this time, investigators say at least two people were taken to a hospital.
Crews were looking under the hood of the ambulance when Channel 11 arrived.
Emergency crews are also on the scene of a fire nearby.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
