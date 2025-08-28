Multiple people injured in fire in Westmoreland County

ARNOLD, Pa. — Multiple people were injured in a fire in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the 1900 block of Kenneth Avenue in Arnold at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday night.

Investigators said multiple people were taken to a hospital but did not provide a specific number at this time.

Smoke could be seen billowing over trees at the scene.

