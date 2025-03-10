Multiple shots fired in Port Vue, 2 vehicles hit by bullets

PORT VUE, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating after shots were fired in Port Vue Monday morning.

The incident happened around 7:14 a.m. in the 300 block of San Jose Drive.

Police found two vehicles hit by bullets. No injuries have been reported.

Detectives believe a third vehicle was damaged in a crash during the incident, but it fled the scene.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group