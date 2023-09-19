Local

Multiple Steelers among modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame

By WPXI.com News Staff

Super Bowl XLV ARLINGTON, TX - FEBRUARY 06: Hines Ward #86 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a play in the second half against the Green Bay Packers during Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium on February 6, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its list of modern-era nominees, including a number of Steelers, for the Class of 2024.

A total of 173 players are eligible and those who spent all or at least a portion of their career with the Steelers include Gary Anderson, linebacker James Farrior, nose tackle Casey Hampton, linebacker James Harrison, fullback John Kuhn, defensive back Carnell Lake, linebacker Hardy Nickerson, linebacker Joey Porter Sr., linebacker Mike Vrabel and receiver Hines Ward.

In November, the list will be reduced to 25 finalists, and then a total of 19 finalists will be presented to the full 50-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting to choose the Class of 2024.

Those candidates will consist of 15 modern-era players finalists, seniors finalists and former Steelers coach Buddy Parker, the finalist in the coach/contributor category.

The Selection Committee will meet early next year ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the selection process bylaws provide that between four and nine new members will be selected.

