Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Pennsbury Village spark police warning to nearby residents

PENNSBURY VILLAGE, Pa. — Police have issued a warning to multiple Allegheny County communities after a series of vehicle break-ins and thefts were reported on Tuesday.

The Crafton Borough Police Department said multiple vehicles were either stolen, rummaged through or had items stolen from them in Pennsbury Village.

They urge Crafton and Thorburg residents to make sure their vehicles are locked at all times, especially because of the close proximity of the communities to the crimes.

Kia and Hyundai owners are encouraged to take extra steps to protect their vehicles by using a steering wheel lock or other deterrent system.

Drivers are asked to never leave valuables, spare or valet keys in their vehicles.

Police also remind gun owners to never leave their weapons inside their vehicles.

Anyone in the area who sees suspicious activity is asked to call 911.

