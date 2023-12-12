Local

Multivehicle crash shuts down McKnight Road both directions in McCandless

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

McKnight Road Crash

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down McKnight Road in both directions in McCandless.

There was large emergency response at the intersection of McKnight and Perrymont roads.

Right now, it’s unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

We have a crew at the scene right now. Check back for updates on this breaking story.

