Mural at Monroeville Mall to pay tribute to Franco Harris, Mac Miller

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Two Pittsburgh icons, Franco Harris and Mac Miller, will be honored in a new mural at the Monroeville Mall.

According to a news release, the mural is scheduled to be unveiled on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Artist Kyle Holbrook designed the mural, which pays tribute to Harris and Miller. Holbrook said both of these men “left an indelible mark on the city.”

Miller painted with Holbrook in 2008 on a summer job. Harris signed a mural of Holbrook’s last summer.

Holbrook said the mural will serve as a prelude to the 2023 Steelers’ season and will commemorate the fifth anniversary of Miller’s passing.

