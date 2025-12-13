Myles Garrett reached out to T.J. Watt: ‘Praying for the best’

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett revealed that he reached out to Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt after hearing the news that Watt was hospitalized with a lung injury.

Watt suffered a partially collapsed lung after undergoing a dry needling treatment session at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday, his brother J.J. Watt announced via social media on Friday.

Dry needling is an acupuncture-like physical therapy treatment used by physical therapists to treat pain and movement impairments.

“Well since you asked that, I reached out to him. I don’t have his number or anything, but I reached out to him to see if he’s all right,” Garrett said on Friday. “So, I’m hoping for the best.”

In addition to playing for rival teams, Garrett and Watt have had a personal rivalry over the years. But it’s strictly on the field. They’re usually competing with one another for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

