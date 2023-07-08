Local

Najee Harris in line for impressive season in 2023

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Najee Harris in line for impressive season in 2023 PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 16: Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) stands in the end zone after making a touchdown in the first quarter during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Steelers RB Najee Harris is a player whose first two years in the NFL are a weird conglomeration of positives and negatives. For one, he’s grown into a leader who has moments of brilliance on the field. On the other hand, his inefficiency as a running back and some inconsistencies have led to doubt about him.

His rushing yards over expectations are in the red. If you want explosive runs, he’s not a boon there, either. But there are some signs that point to that inefficiency at least being out of his control in a few ways. The two stats that stand out are his yards before contact and his forced missed tackle rate per carry.

According to Graham Barfield of FantasyPts, Harris ranks dead last in the NFL in yards before contact among running backs with more than 250 carries since he entered the league. He averaged only 1.12 yards before contact, which certainly showcases some of the poor offensive line play. However, Harris has forced 0.23 missed tackles per carry, the 7th most in the NFL in that time span.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Ross Township police searching for 4 other snakes after albino ball python found
  • Police asking for help finding missing, endangered 1-year-old Baldwin girl
  • Man accused of killing mother, aunt in double homicide found dead in Beaver County Jail, DA says
  • VIDEO: War of words over Pennsylvania's overdue budget
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read