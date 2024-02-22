National Aviary welcomes new male Andean Condor

PITTSBURGH — The National Aviary announced Thursday it has welcomed a new member to its flock.

Bud, a male Andean Condor, comes to Pittsburgh from the Dallas Zoo and lived behind the scenes for several months while he got acclimated to his new space, the National Aviary said.

Bud is one of the largest residents at the National Aviary and shares a habitat in Condor Court with Lianni, the nonprofit’s resident adult female.

The aviary said Bud, 43, is an ideal potential mate for Lianni, 40, and a relationship between the two is already developing. Lianni was the National Aviary’s very first condor and produced one of two of the only Andean Condor eggs to hatch in North American zoos in 2022.

“Andean Condors are one of the world’s largest flying birds but their numbers in the wild are declining. Species Survival Plans ensure that the entire Andean Condor population continues to thrive and that they are genetically diverse for their long-term future,” said Senior Director of Animal Care and Conservation Programs for the National Aviary, Kurt Hundgen. “Lianni and Bud’s bonding process is still in the developmental phase but we have seen strong signs that they are currently acclimating well with one another. As the Andean Condor breeding season typically begins in early spring, we remain hopeful this pair will potentially raise a chick to boost their population within the next few years.”

The Condor Court habitat at the National Aviary was designed to provide the largest raptors in the world with room to stretch their wings, with rocky mountain ledges for perching almost 20 feet in the air and with optimal nesting cavities, the aviary said.

Andean Condors are increasingly declining in the wild, listed as vulnerable in South America and critically endangered in Ecuador.

For more information on how to symbolically adopt Bud and to learn about other conservation efforts from the organization, please visit Aviary.org.

