Nationwide tour stops in Pittsburgh, aiming to improve public safety

PITTSBURGH — A nationwide tour aimed at improving neighborhood safety arrived in Pittsburgh Wednesday.

The South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace helped bring the Cities United Leading the Way tour here.

It included a young leaders workshop and meetings with elected officials to talk about public safety.

“We’re just bouncing all across the country, really highlighting the amazing people and the amazing work that is happening on the ground — for us to really define what public safety is in our communities,” said Cities United Executive Director Anthony Smith.

The city of Pittsburgh is one of 20 cities across the nation to host the tour.

