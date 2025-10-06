Nearly 2 dozen students on bus involved in crash in Moon Township, sources say

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple students were on a bus that crashed in Moon Township, sources say.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Montour Run Road and FedEx Drive in Moon Township on Monday afternoon.

Investigators say more than two dozen students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Medics have evaluated several for injuries.

