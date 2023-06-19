Nearly 20 animals rescued from abandoned house in Jeannette

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Over a dozen malnourished animals were rescued after being found abandoned in a home in Jeannette on Saturday. All But Furgotten Animal Rescue says they helped Jeannette Police rescue seven dogs, four cats, five birds and a gecko.

The rescue says the home was deplorable, covered in urine and feces. There wasn’t electricity or running water. The dogs had never been outside and likely didn’t have any human interaction. Despite that, they’re so friendly and loving. Many are still in the care of a veterinarian to make sure they get the help they need.

Madison Wedge is the President of All But Furgotten.

“There was no clean spot in sight, it was urine and feces everywhere - only one bowl of food for all of the animals and no clean water so we got all these guys out,” Wedge tells Channel 11. “We need all the help we can get. From fosters to adopters, volunteers and donations.”

