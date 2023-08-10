Nearly 2,000 without power in Beaver County after trees fall on power lines

Almost 2,000 Beaver County residents are without power this morning.

As of 6:30 a.m., 1,959 Duquesne Light customers were affected, with most of the customers located in New Brighton, according to their website.

A Duquesne Light spokesman sent Channel 11 the following response:

“Approximately 1,600 Duquesne Light Company customers are experiencing outages Thursday morning after two trees fell on power lines at separate locations in Beaver County.

One fell near the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue in New Brighton, also damaging a transformer. The other happened in a right-of-way area near Beaver Falls. Both incidents occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Crews are working to safely restore power as quickly as possible.

All customers in those areas are expected to be restored by 11 a.m. Thursday. Many should have their power sooner.”

This is a developing story. Check back with us for updates.

