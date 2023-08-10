Rain, heavy at times Thursday morning; second half of day should be mostly dry

PITTSBURGH — Steady rain has moved into the area with pockets of heavy rain and thunder in spots. Initially, the heaviest rain north of Pittsburgh will transition to Pittsburgh and points south. This will linger through about 9 or 10 a.m. before exiting east, but not before dropping a half-inch to an inch of rain.

Most of the second half of the day will be dry with just isolated afternoon showers expected.

Tonight will be mainly dry and comfortable with overnight lows in the low 60s. Friday still looks dry before the next front moves through the Great Lakes Saturday. That will bring a risk for storms before drying out for Sunday.

Temperatures look to stay seasonable through the weekend.

