Nearly 3K cyclists expected for annual PedalPGH fundraiser in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Nearly 3,000 cyclists are expected to participate in the 33rd Annual UPMC Health Plan PedalPGH on Aug. 30.

The ride acts as a fundraiser for BikePGH, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that advocates for safer biking and walking infrastructure.

Since 2012, the event has raised more than $1.5 million for pedestrian and bicycle advocacy across the city of Pittsburgh.

Cyclists can choose one of three curated bike routes that feature turn-by-turn navigation, rest stops, aid stations and mechanic support.

During the ride, streets will remain open to vehicle traffic, and participants will share the road with motorists.

“At PedalPGH there is a route for everyone,” Catlyn Brooke, events manager at BikePGH, said. “The event welcomes riders of all ages, abilities and experience levels to discover Pittsburgh by bike. We love seeing first-time participants riding alongside and connecting with longtime cyclists. PedalPGH is all about coming together to support safer streets and a stronger biking community. Every rider helps move BikePGH’s mission forward to make Pittsburgh safer for all active transportation users.”

The start and finish lines will be located at Allegheny Commons Park in the Northside for the fourth consecutive year. After completing the ride, participants can attend a festival featuring local food trucks, music and a dedicated Kids Zone.

Click here to learn more or to register.

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