Nearly $4M in state funds to be invested in Western Pennsylvania airports

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pittsburgh International Airport A view inside the Airside Terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 9, 2023. (NATE DOUGHTY/PBT)

PITTSBURGH — Nearly $4 million in state funds will be invested in Western Pennsylvania airports, PennDOT announced on Wednesday.

According to a news release, the funds will be invested in the Allegheny County, Pittsburgh International and Washington County airports.

The investments are part of $10 million in state funding that is being awarded to public airports.

“Our airports are gateways to local economies in the Commonwealth, providing Pennsylvania communities with thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in economic benefit each year,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Governor Shapiro knows that investing in infrastructure leads directly to jobs and economic progress. This state support will improve our airports, make our infrastructure more resilient and stimulate regional business.”

The Allegheny County Airport will receive $600,000 for repairs and upgrades to existing hangars. An additional $375,000 will go to improving the airport’s drainage system.

At Pittsburgh International Airport, $1,875,000 will go to the beginning of a watershed restoration project. The goal of the project is to improve the water quality in two streams at the airport.

The Washington County Airport will receive $1,125,000 for continued construction of the southside taxiway.

