Nearly $5 million awarded for community upgrades in Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Nearly $5 million will go towards new community projects in Allegheny County.

State Rep. Matthew R. Gergely announced that a total of $4.85 million will help fund four projects in the community.

The money will go towards:

Mele & Mele & Sons Inc. – $2.3 million for phase one construction work at City Center of Duquesne.

City of McKeesport – $750,000 for concrete restoration at Lysle Avenue Parking Garage.

Clairton City School District – $500,000 for renovating Clairton Stadium.

W & E Investments LLC – $300,000 for purchasing and renovating 3.82 acres of land at 211 Center St. in McKeesport for River Materials Inc.

Another $1 million grant was obtained by Brewster and state Rep Nick Pisciottano for the demolition of the former Century III mall.

“These dollars are much more than efforts to strengthen local infrastructure and aid a local resource. They are investments in the people and communities I’m honored to represent and will help ensure both remain safe and thriving for years to come,” Gergely said. “Thank you to Senator Brewster and Representative Pisciottano for their collaboration in acquiring the funding.”

The money was provided by the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

