Former Century III Mall site receives $1 million for redevelopment

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — $1 million will go towards the rehabilitation of the former Century III Mall site.

State Rep. Nick Pisciottano announced the funding on Friday.

The money will be used to finish the demolition of the old mall and help fund changes in its future.

“Since my first day in office I’ve been focused on addressing the Century III Mall site to turn it back into a hub of activity for our community offering a place to eat, shop and enjoy while creating hundreds of local jobs,” said Pisciottano.

Demolition at the site began in March when crews started working on tearing down the parking lot.

The funding was awarded by the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

“We would like to thank all the elected officials from West Mifflin and in particular Representative Nick Pisciottano for not giving up on us,” said Shawl Pryor, chief operating officer of Century III Mall. “This site is extremely difficult to develop and Representative Pisciottano’s leadership over the last two years has been instrumental in the demolition of Century III and getting the site ready for something that will once again make West Mifflin proud.”

RACP gives grants for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.

