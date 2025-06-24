Nearly $55K in copper wiring, brass fittings from West Penn Power substation in Westmoreland County

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Thousands of dollars worth of copper wire was stolen from a West Penn Power substation in mid-June.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, around 4,000 feet of copper and various brass fittings were stolen from a substation on Hickory Avenue in Derry Township on June 18.

The estimated value of the items stolen is more than $53,000.

PSP says the investigation into the theft is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group