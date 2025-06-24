Nearly $55K in copper wiring, brass fittings from West Penn Power substation in Westmoreland County

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Thousands of dollars worth of copper wire was stolen from a West Penn Power substation in mid-June.
According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, around 4,000 feet of copper and various brass fittings were stolen from a substation on Hickory Avenue in Derry Township on June 18.
The estimated value of the items stolen is more than $53,000.
PSP says the investigation into the theft is ongoing.
