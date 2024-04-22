Nearly century-old shoe store in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood celebrates renovation

PITTSBURGH — A well-known and historic shoe store in Pittsburgh is celebrating its 170th anniversary by remodeling one of its locations.

Wagner Shoes has been a part of Pittsburgh since 1854, with stores in Monroeville and Lawrenceville. The store was founded on a commitment to quality footwear and unparalleled customer service, and they gained loyal customers as a result.

The Lawrenceville store has existed for nearly a century and has stood the test of time well. It’s survived several wars, the Great Depression, the Great Flood of 1936 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the Wagner family celebrates the company’s 170th anniversary, they’re thrilled to show off the newly renovated store in the heart of Lawrenceville.

“We wanted to strike a balance of creating a modern-day shoe store that also maintained the deep history and heritage of Wagner Shoes,” Mark Wagner said. “Wagner Shoes is one of the oldest family-owned shoe stores in the country. We couldn’t be more proud of that nor could we turn our back to it as we remodeled. We’re thrilled with the outcome and can’t wait to show it to our Lawrenceville friends and customers.”

