Negley Avenue Bridge in Shadyside to close to drivers during the day for a week

PITTSBURGH — The Negley Avenue Bridge in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood will close to drivers during the day starting on Saturday.

The bridge will close on the weekends from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 6.

The City of Pittsburgh said that the closures will allow pre-engineering analysis on the deck and foundation of the bridge ahead of a scheduled rehabilitation project.

Pedestrians will still be able to use the bridge.

The suggested detour for drivers consists of Centre Avenue, South Aiken Avenue and Fifth Avenue.

