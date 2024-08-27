Neighbors concerned over potholes around Pittsburgh Mills Mall

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s been more than a year, and people are still calling Frazer Township to complain about the potholes around the Pittsburgh Mills Mall.

“You can’t avoid the holes,” said Bill Gigliotti. “It’s about as bad as you can get in this area.”

Bill Gigliotti lives in nearby Indiana Township. He says he was just talking with a woman who told him she blew out two tires driving near the Pittsburgh Mills Mall because of all the deep potholes.

“The current owners have really let the place deteriorate,” said Gigliotti. “It’s very hazardous driving. People are blowing out tires. There’s other expenses to their cars just going up there.”

Namdar Realty Group owns the mall and the surrounding roads. Channel 11 reached out to Namdar back in March after several viewers contacted us about the condition of the roads on the property. Shortly after our first story aired, crews filled some of the potholes.

“There were some repairs that were done, but most of the problems are still there,” said State Representative Mandy Steele. “Combined with people who are not following the speed limit, it’s becoming a dangerous situation, and we are truly concerned.”

State Representative Mandy Steele says she’s been getting calls into her office practically every day for a year about this. Since it’s private property and Frazer Township hasn’t heard from Namdar in months, the township is now seeking legal counsel and calls this a public safety hazard.

“The unfortunate thing is we are approaching the end of asphalt season so we really need this property owner to move fast,” said Steele. “It’s a top priority, and we’re going to push hard.”

Namdar Realty Group was not immediately able to be reached for comment.

“I can say I don’t find their answers thus far to be satisfactory,” said Steele.

