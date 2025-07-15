Neighbors fed up as buses, trucks keep getting stuck on Mount Washington’s steep streets

PITTSBURGH — “No truck” signs were put up to alert anyone driving a truck or larger vehicle not to come up several steep Mount Washington streets.

Residents pushed to get the signs installed because of large vehicles getting stuck and causing damage to their property, but they say it doesn’t appear to be working.

Mount Washington neighbors are fed up.

“They’ve caused damage to the street, they’ve ran over the fire hydrant a number of times since we’ve been here,“ Bryan Kopachy said.

He’s talking about scenes like one from Sunday night, where a huge Greyhound bus got stuck at the intersection of Ulysses Street and Sycamore Street.

“It was stuck for about 4 hours. It required a tow truck service to come in and engineer a way to get it out,” Genevieve Jerome said.

During that time, an ambulance was unable to get through and had to stop and back up. Jerome says it’s a situation that’s played out far too many times for her to count over the past three years.

“It’s happened in the winter, we have pictures of buses going through the yards with snow on the ground. I have a picture of every season of my yard and the damage,“ she said.

From huge ruts cut into the road to tearing up stop signs, gardens and sidewalks - the damage is everywhere.

Jerome says she’s reported the issue to Pittsburgh Police and has alerted her city councilwoman about the issue, but nothing has changed.

“I think a lot of it is lack of knowledge of the area. I’m sure a lot of these drivers aren’t from around here, obviously they wouldn’t try to go up there if they knew what this looked like,” Kopachy said.

A Greyhound spokesperson issued the following statement:

“We are aware some of our coaches have experienced difficulties navigating steep roads in the Mount Washington neighborhood, and we apologize for any disruption this has caused residents. To help prevent future issues, we are actively working with our technical support team to remove these streets from our GPS routing system and we are reinforcing guidance to our drivers to prevent future occurrences.”

Channel 11 was able to speak with City Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith, who says she’s talking to police about enforcement of these laws and that police are reaching out to the transportation companies to let them know these oversized vehicles are not allowed on these streets.

