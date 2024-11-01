Neighbors say dogs involved in Tarentum attack on Halloween have been an issue in the past

TARENTUM, Pa. — Neighbors in Tarentum told Channel 11 that the two dogs involved in an attack on Halloween night have been an issue in the past.

Channel 11 spoke to Margie Shutack, who said her husband was at their house getting ready for trick-or-treaters when he heard kids screaming.

Shutack said the kids were being attacked by two pit bulls and when her husband tried to intervene, they started attacking him.

Police say they were called to the area around 6 p.m. after multiple people were bitten by the dogs.

“I saw all blood and then he was in the ambulance and I went like this and said, ‘I love you,’” Shutack said.

Shutack’s husband was bitten in the face, arms and legs. It was so bad that he needed surgery on his face and now has stitches.

“I knew Michael was always a hero because he would always go out and beyond to help other people instead of saving himself,” Shutack added.

One of the dogs was put down by an officer and a humane officer took the other one.

In total, three people were taken to a local hospital.

Shutack told Channel 11 that a neighbor was bit when he tried to help her husband during the attack. She said the neighborhood has had issues with the dogs before.

“Barking dogs running around with the kids and you have pit bulls and leave them unattended,” she said.

Channel 11 learned the other people who were bit are not seriously hurt.

Tarentum police are handling the investigation.

