Neighbors shaken up by shots fired in Aliquippa as police continue to search for the gunmen

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — An investigation is underway after shots were fired in Aliquippa.

The Aliquippa Police Department said they are working with Pennsylvania State Police, Hopewell Police and the Beaver County Sheriff’s Department to investigate shots fired on the 1300 block of Main Street on Thursday at around 4 p.m.

Police said two parked vehicles were hit by gunfire.

“I just heard a whole bunch of loud boom. It was like pow pow pow!” said Sherita Vail, who lives nearby.

Vail was home when the shots were fired.

“My son was actually getting off the school bus at the time, and he was coming in the house when the shooting happened,” Vail told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek.

She said it was terrifying for her as a mom and a neighbor.

“Yeah, it was terrifying. I was just shocked because I couldn’t believe it was in broad daylight,” Vail said.

State police are handling the investigation. They say two parked cars were hit by bullets. Channel 11 saw one of those cars Friday with five bullet holes in the back windshield and another in the rear passenger window.

“It could have been very, very bad,” Vail said.

Police said no one was hurt in the shooting. Investigators tell Channel 11 they’re looking for a group of young men who were wearing black clothing and facemasks. No one has been arrested yet.

“Turn yourself in,” Vail said. “I mean, put the guns down. Just stop. Stop with the guns. You’re just shooting, and it could be kids, innocent bystanders. Anybody could have gotten shot.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the State Police Beaver Barracks at 724-773-7400.

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