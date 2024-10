PITTSBURGH — A new art installation at PPG Paints Arena showcases youth sports.

The hockey stick art display was unveiled at Tuesday night’s Penguins game.

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Bryan Rust and local youth leagues donated the sticks.

Fans attending games throughout the season can scan a QR code on the display to learn more about the artwork.

