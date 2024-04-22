Local

New Brighton Elementary students collect donations for Beaver County Humane Society

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Students at New Brighton Elementary School collected donations for the Beaver County Humane Society. Source: Facebook

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Students at New Brighton Elementary School collected donations for the Beaver County Humane Society.

The donation drive was called “Parker Palooza” in honor of the school’s therapy dog, Parker.

The classroom with the most donations won a meet and greet with Parker and other therapy dogs.

More than 400 items were collected for the shelter.

