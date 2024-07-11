Local

New Castle house scorched in early morning fire

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A house in New Castle was heavily damaged by a fire early Thursday morning.

New Castle Firefighters Local 160 said that New Castle firefighters were dispatched to the fire on the city’s east side.

Responding crews saw smoke and flames coming from the first and second floors of the house.

One firefighter was treated for minor injuries sustained in the fire, officials said.

The house was vacant at the time of the blaze.

