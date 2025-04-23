New Castle shooting suspect arrested, denied bail

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The suspect in a shooting that happened in New Castle over the weekend has been arrested.

A man was shot with a rifle on the 1000 block of Butler Avenue Sunday evening.

Police said Alexander Lee Minnich, 29, was their suspect in that shooting.

Minnich was arrested on Wednesday.

According to court documents, he was denied bail because he is “a threat to others, has no address and ran from police.”

Minnich faces charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

