Man shot in New Castle; CIRT units called to help detain suspect

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A man was shot in New Castle and police say they are working to take a suspect into custody.

Chief David Cumo of the New Castle Police Department said a man was shot at the 1000 block of Butler Avenue Sunday evening.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. Police said he was conscious and alert.

Officers believe the suspect is inside a house on Butler Avenue and are trying to get him out. CIRT units have been called to help.

Butler Avenue is closed from Frew Mill to Paul Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

