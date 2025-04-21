Man shot in New Castle; CIRT units called to help detain suspect

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A man was shot in New Castle and police say they are working to take a suspect into custody.
Chief David Cumo of the New Castle Police Department said a man was shot at the 1000 block of Butler Avenue Sunday evening.
The victim was taken to a hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. Police said he was conscious and alert.
Officers believe the suspect is inside a house on Butler Avenue and are trying to get him out. CIRT units have been called to help.
Butler Avenue is closed from Frew Mill to Paul Street.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
